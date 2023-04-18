Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Waste Management (WM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is $175.56. The forecasts range from a low of $152.51 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.14% from its latest reported closing price of $165.40.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is $21,445MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.30.

Waste Management Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $165.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.83%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 2.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Estabrook Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Powell Investment Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 17.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 26.36% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Brighton Jones holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 52.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 34.60% over the last quarter.

VTMFX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund Admiral Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.45%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 360,564K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Waste Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

