Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.99% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros Discovery is $21.61. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 42.99% from its latest reported closing price of $15.11.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros Discovery is $45,007MM, an increase of 33.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HESGX - Horizon ESG Defensive Core Fund Investor Class holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 69.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 162.92% over the last quarter.

White Pine Capital holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 166.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 24.79% over the last quarter.

Antonetti Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 85.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Chelsea Counsel holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 8,550.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 99.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros Discovery. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBD is 0.21%, a decrease of 18.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 1,565,048K shares. The put/call ratio of WBD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Warner Bros. Discovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

