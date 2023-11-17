Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Under Armour Inc - (UAA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Under Armour Inc - (NYSE:UAA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.29% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Under Armour Inc - is 10.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from its latest reported closing price of 7.61.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour Inc - is 6,231MM, an increase of 6.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour Inc -. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAA is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 150,097K shares. The put/call ratio of UAA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 7,744K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares, representing an increase of 63.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 135.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,724K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 28.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,657K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,157K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 0.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,873K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,841K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 27.14% over the last quarter.

Under Armour Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better.

