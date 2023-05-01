Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.78% from its latest reported closing price of 24.49.

The projected annual revenue for Treace Medical Concepts is 178MM, an increase of 25.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 12.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.17%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.95% to 35,829K shares. The put/call ratio of TMCI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,196K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,946K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 22.46% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,777K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,595K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,488K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Ponte Vedra, FL, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The Company’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is designed to reproducibly correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to get back to their active lives quickly.

