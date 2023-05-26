Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Strategic Education (STRA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Strategic Education is 104.72. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from its latest reported closing price of 78.37.

The projected annual revenue for Strategic Education is 1,136MM, an increase of 6.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategic Education. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRA is 0.16%, an increase of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 26,690K shares. The put/call ratio of STRA is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,863K shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing an increase of 27.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 47.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,226K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Marshfield Associates holds 2,014K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 10.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,623K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 1,519K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Strategic Education, Inc. is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. The Company serves working adult students all over the globe through its core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University's DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

