Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Stericycle (SRCL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stericycle is $64.26. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.72% from its latest reported closing price of $42.92.

The projected annual revenue for Stericycle is $2,870MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cipher Capital holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,542K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,386K shares, representing a decrease of 40.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 17.25% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Equity Income Fund Initial Class holds 46K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 0.41% over the last quarter.

PRSIX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Conservative Allocation Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCUVX - Hartford Schroders US Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stericycle. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRCL is 0.24%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 112,571K shares. The put/call ratio of SRCL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stericycle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.

