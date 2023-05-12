Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 48.83% from its latest reported closing price of 5.14.

The projected annual revenue for SoFi Technologies is 2,083MM, an increase of 25.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.23%, an increase of 34.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 338,743K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 31,154K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,473K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,969K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 10.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,125K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,737K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 15,567K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,333K shares, representing an increase of 59.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 137.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,567K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,978K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 7.91% over the last quarter.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

