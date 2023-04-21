Stocks
Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Samsara Inc - (IOT) with Hold Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Samsara Inc - (NYS:IOT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Samsara Inc - is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.47% from its latest reported closing price of $21.90.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara Inc - is $827MM, an increase of 26.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IOT / Samsara Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

FYX - First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Seligman Global Technology Fund Class 1 holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 35.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Janney Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara Inc -. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 21.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 1.08%, a decrease of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.20% to 127,634K shares. IOT / Samsara Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IOT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Samsara Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

