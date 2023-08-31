Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Radnet (RDNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Radnet (NASDAQ:RDNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.74% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radnet is 39.52. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.74% from its latest reported closing price of 33.01.

The projected annual revenue for Radnet is 1,487MM, a decrease of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radnet. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 12.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDNT is 0.26%, an increase of 32.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.09% to 54,609K shares. The put/call ratio of RDNT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 3,260K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 13.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,215K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 22.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 63.32% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 2,127K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,066K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 73.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 373.92% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 2,043K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing a decrease of 25.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNT by 87.83% over the last quarter.

Radnet Background Information

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees.

