Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Phreesia (PHR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.31% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is 28.49. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.31% from its latest reported closing price of 25.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is 361MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 62,026K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,950K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,234K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 28.93% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,207K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing an increase of 19.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 41.48% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,900K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 30.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,812K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 18.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 39.54% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,778K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 72.43% over the last quarter.

Phreesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.