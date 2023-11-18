Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of On Holding AG (ONON) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.87% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for On Holding AG is 36.95. The forecasts range from a low of 20.60 to a high of $50.28. The average price target represents an increase of 33.87% from its latest reported closing price of 27.60.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding AG is 1,567MM, a decrease of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding AG. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 14.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.44%, a decrease of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.66% to 136,291K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 7,887K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,332K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 49.91% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,567K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares, representing an increase of 52.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 82.92% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,849K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,007K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,820K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,991K shares, representing an increase of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 34.14% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,982K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

