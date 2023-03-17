Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Iqvia Holdings (IQV) with Buy Recommendation

On March 17, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Iqvia Holdings with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.68% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iqvia Holdings is $264.56. The forecasts range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.68% from its latest reported closing price of $196.43.

The projected annual revenue for Iqvia Holdings is $15,643MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.02.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,648K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,978K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,157K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 13.26% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,323K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 4.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,293K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,723K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 7.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iqvia Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQV is 0.40%, a decrease of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 180,490K shares. The put/call ratio of IQV is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

IQVIA Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

