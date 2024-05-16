Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Integer Holdings (ITGR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.79% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Integer Holdings is 129.25. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.79% from its latest reported closing price of 117.72.

The projected annual revenue for Integer Holdings is 1,586MM, a decrease of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integer Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITGR is 0.25%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 46,777K shares. The put/call ratio of ITGR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,229K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,564K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 86.91% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,227K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,171K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 5.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,042K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Integer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company's brands.

