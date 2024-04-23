Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Insmed (INSM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Insmed (NasdaqGS:INSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.58% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Insmed is 44.74. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 85.58% from its latest reported closing price of 24.11.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is 459MM, an increase of 50.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 9.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.30%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 171,911K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,764K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,407K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.39% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,851K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,325K shares, representing a decrease of 42.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,512K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,889K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 5,350K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares, representing a decrease of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,651K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,654K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Insmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

