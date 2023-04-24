Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of HighPeak Energy (HPK) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy is 44.24. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $49.09. The average price target represents an increase of 95.94% from its latest reported closing price of 22.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HighPeak Energy is 1,397MM, an increase of 84.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

HighPeak Energy Declares $0.02 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $22.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.30%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 14.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.08%, a decrease of 32.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.89% to 11,416K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 7,314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 31.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 41.40% over the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 908K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 94,443.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 45.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 81.92% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 1.53% over the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

See all HighPeak Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.