Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Greif (GEF) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Greif (NYSE:GEF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.00% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Greif is 80.84. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.00% from its latest reported closing price of 60.78.

The projected annual revenue for Greif is 5,867MM, an increase of 13.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.43.

Greif Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 26, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 18, 2024 received the payment on April 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $60.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 3.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=137).

The current dividend yield is 2.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greif. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEF is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 22,809K shares. The put/call ratio of GEF is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,190K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,067K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 11.99% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 990K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 13.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 838K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 11.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 773K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEF by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Greif Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers.

