Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Fortinet (FTNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is $72.75. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.74% from its latest reported closing price of $66.90.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is $5,501MM, an increase of 24.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coldstream Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Legal Advantage Investments holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

American Trust holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 1,094K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 4.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTNT is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 580,166K shares. The put/call ratio of FTNT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fortinet Background Information

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry.

