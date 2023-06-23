Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - (FND) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 23, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.23% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - is 99.77. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.23% from its latest reported closing price of 95.72.

The projected annual revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - is 4,989MM, an increase of 14.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 823 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.54%, an increase of 13.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 147,096K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 2.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,872K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,227K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,766K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,835K shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 25.39% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,718K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,922K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 28.72% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,623K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 4,780K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Key filings for this company:

