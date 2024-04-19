Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (DKL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:DKL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.45% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 45.39. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.45% from its latest reported closing price of 38.00.

The projected annual revenue for Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 1,715MM, an increase of 68.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.73.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 20, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.06 per share.

At the current share price of $38.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.72%, the lowest has been 6.37%, and the highest has been 51.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.73 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek Logistics Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKL is 0.28%, a decrease of 19.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 8,522K shares. The put/call ratio of DKL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 1,576K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 28.29% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 1,532K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,082K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 941K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 485K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 71.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 227.94% over the last quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

