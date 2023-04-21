Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of CyberArk Software (CYBR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CyberArk Software is $179.97. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.52% from its latest reported closing price of $131.83.

The projected annual revenue for CyberArk Software is $739MM, an increase of 24.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alpha Paradigm Partners holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Twin Tree Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Franklin Resources holds 1,074K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing a decrease of 15.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 28.85% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 135K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 34.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 24.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberArk Software. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.41%, a decrease of 23.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 43,637K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

CyberArk Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

