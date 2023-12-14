Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of CRH (CRH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of CRH (NYSE:CRH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.92% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CRH is 71.89. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.92% from its latest reported closing price of 67.24.

The projected annual revenue for CRH is 33,861MM, a decrease of 0.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH. This is an increase of 504 owner(s) or 126.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.76%, an increase of 164.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 532.39% to 424,715K shares. The put/call ratio of CRH is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 32,325K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 19,399K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 99.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 22,513.91% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 17,204K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 16,868K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing an increase of 95.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 465.95% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 11,038K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing an increase of 81.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 406.29% over the last quarter.

CRH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRH plc is an international group of diversified building materials businesses whose headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland. It manufactures and supplies a wide range of products for the construction industry.

