Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Clean Harbors (CLH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clean Harbors is $156.97. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of $143.20.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Harbors is $5,293MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BPRRX - Boston Partners Long holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 72K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 76.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 332.61% over the last quarter.

AGCVX - Global Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 2.45% over the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 14.56% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Wellington Mid-Cap Value Fund Service Class holds 41K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 10.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLH is 0.30%, a decrease of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 55,680K shares. The put/call ratio of CLH is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Clean Harbors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India.

