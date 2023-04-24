Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Chesapeake Energy - (CHK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Chesapeake Energy - (NASDAQ:CHK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Energy - is 113.94. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.93% from its latest reported closing price of 80.85.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Energy - is 8,906MM, a decrease of 36.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.27.

Chesapeake Energy - Declares $0.74 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share ($2.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $80.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.98%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 13.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.64 (n=101).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1077 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Energy -. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHK is 0.52%, a decrease of 23.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 157,668K shares. The put/call ratio of CHK is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 12,666K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,848K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 8,630K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,800K shares, representing a decrease of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,769K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,866K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

