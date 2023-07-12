Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.18% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caribou Biosciences is 28.39. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 269.18% from its latest reported closing price of 7.69.

The projected annual revenue for Caribou Biosciences is 20MM, an increase of 38.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caribou Biosciences. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBU is 0.11%, a decrease of 20.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 47,915K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBU is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFM Health Sciences holds 5,012K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,460K shares, representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,759K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 23.98% over the last quarter.

Rokos Capital Management LLP holds 2,748K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,632K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 72.24% over the last quarter.

Elmwood Wealth Management holds 2,364K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

