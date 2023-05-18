Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Arcellx (ACLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is 51.45. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.77% from its latest reported closing price of 41.24.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 12.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.53%, a decrease of 28.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.91% to 47,750K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 5,500K shares representing 11.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,745K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,842K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares, representing an increase of 32.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 54.61% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,398K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,758K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing an increase of 49.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 60.00% over the last quarter.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Key filings for this company:

