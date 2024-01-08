Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Aramark (ARMK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.82% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aramark is 32.40. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.82% from its latest reported closing price of 28.22.

The projected annual revenue for Aramark is 19,691MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

Aramark Declares $0.10 Dividend

On November 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.38 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2023 received the payment on December 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $28.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.31%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMK is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 337,902K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMK is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 23,522K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,660K shares, representing a decrease of 43.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 40.76% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 16,913K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mantle Ridge holds 12,661K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares, representing an increase of 78.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 299.73% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 12,136K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,887K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 11,539K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,377K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 53.13% over the last quarter.

Aramark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. It delivers innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. It strives to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index.

