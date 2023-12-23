Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Apollo Medical Holdings (NasdaqCM:AMEH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.61% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Medical Holdings is 46.51. The forecasts range from a low of 33.71 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.61% from its latest reported closing price of 37.93.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Medical Holdings is 1,258MM, a decrease of 5.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMEH is 0.11%, an increase of 18.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 22,851K shares. The put/call ratio of AMEH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,843K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 1.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,342K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 1.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,114K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 2.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 994K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 902K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Apollo Medical Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

