Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of American Public Education (APEI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Public Education is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 95.53% from its latest reported closing price of 6.26.

The projected annual revenue for American Public Education is 636MM, an increase of 5.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 18.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEI is 0.05%, a decrease of 46.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 19,037K shares. The put/call ratio of APEI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,852K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,168K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing an increase of 19.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 55.70% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,096K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing a decrease of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,041K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,007K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 97.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 1,599.71% over the last quarter.

American Public Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Public Education, Inc. is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts.

