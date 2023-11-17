Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.46% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 68.53. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.46% from its latest reported closing price of 47.77.

The projected annual revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 6,813MM, an increase of 9.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Declares $0.09 Dividend

On August 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023 received the payment on October 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $47.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=146).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASO is 0.27%, a decrease of 17.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 86,315K shares. The put/call ratio of ASO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,400K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,693K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 23.90% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 3,439K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 25.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,432K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 23.00% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,213K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,989K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 23.34% over the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide 'Fun for All' and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

