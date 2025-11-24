Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Nuvalent (NUVL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Nuvalent (NasdaqGS:NUVL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.00% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nuvalent is $128.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.00% from its latest reported closing price of $105.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvalent is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvalent. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVL is 0.30%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 78,134K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVL is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 17,991K shares representing 26.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 5,269K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,301K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 31.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 77.42% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,189K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares , representing an increase of 18.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 50.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,810K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 45.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.