Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Northwest Bancshares (NasdaqGS:NWBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.40% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northwest Bancshares is $13.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northwest Bancshares is 480MM, a decrease of 14.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northwest Bancshares. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWBI is 0.07%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 115,383K shares. The put/call ratio of NWBI is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,653K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,892K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,342K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 24.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,088K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,992K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 2.86% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 3,647K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 9.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,234K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,392K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 2.35% over the last quarter.

