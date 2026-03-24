Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of MPLX LP - Limited Partnership (MPLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of MPLX LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:MPLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.19% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for MPLX LP - Limited Partnership is $58.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.19% from its latest reported closing price of $58.65 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MPLX LP - Limited Partnership is 10,777MM, a decrease of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in MPLX LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPLX is 0.53%, an increase of 42.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.36% to 188,921K shares. The put/call ratio of MPLX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 18,188K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,562K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 15,705K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,018K shares , representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 13,320K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,520K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 43.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,462K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,096K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,531K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,346K shares , representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 0.40% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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