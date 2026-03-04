Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Meritage Homes (MTH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.07% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Meritage Homes is $83.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.82 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.07% from its latest reported closing price of $72.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Meritage Homes is 7,392MM, an increase of 26.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an decrease of 283 owner(s) or 35.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTH is 0.14%, an increase of 28.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.04% to 72,469K shares. The put/call ratio of MTH is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,988K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,668K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 54.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,602K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 1,465K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,389K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.