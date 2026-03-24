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Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Matador Resources (MTDR) with Hold Recommendation

March 24, 2026 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.62% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Matador Resources is $60.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.62% from its latest reported closing price of $58.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Matador Resources is 3,386MM, a decrease of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Resources. This is an decrease of 426 owner(s) or 42.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTDR is 0.18%, an increase of 35.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.57% to 119,657K shares. MTDR / Matador Resources Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MTDR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,842K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,406K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing an increase of 39.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 77.89% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,366K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,579K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,236K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 7.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Matador Resources Company-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Matador Resources Company-> See our take on Matador Resources Company Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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