Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Matador Resources (MTDR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.62% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Matador Resources is $60.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.62% from its latest reported closing price of $58.85 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Matador Resources is 3,386MM, a decrease of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Resources. This is an decrease of 426 owner(s) or 42.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTDR is 0.18%, an increase of 35.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.57% to 119,657K shares. The put/call ratio of MTDR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,842K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,406K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing an increase of 39.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 77.89% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,366K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,579K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,236K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 7.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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