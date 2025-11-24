Stocks
Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of MannKind (MNKD) with Buy Recommendation

November 24, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of MannKind (NasdaqGM:MNKD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.77% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MannKind is $9.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 83.77% from its latest reported closing price of $5.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MannKind is 400MM, an increase of 27.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in MannKind. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNKD is 0.08%, an increase of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 198,091K shares. MNKD / MannKind Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MNKD is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 11,415K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,286K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,230K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 33.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,485K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,124K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,386K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,618K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 32.70% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 6,561K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,012K shares , representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNKD by 59.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

