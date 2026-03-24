Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $28.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.64 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of $30.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas is 1,495MM, an increase of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas. This is an decrease of 308 owner(s) or 38.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGY is 0.13%, an increase of 50.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.06% to 205,030K shares. The put/call ratio of MGY is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 11,030K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,888K shares , representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 15.95% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,109K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,355K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 68.44% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 5,672K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,478K shares , representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 38.21% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 5,330K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,139K shares , representing an increase of 22.35%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,207K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,225K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 8.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.