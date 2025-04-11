Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:MTSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.23% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $151.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $122.21 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.23% from its latest reported closing price of $99.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 1,020MM, an increase of 29.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.31%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 79,538K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,998K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares , representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 62.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,533K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 90.36% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,713K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 9.07% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,496K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing an increase of 34.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 90.45% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,378K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.