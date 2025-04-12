Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (BMV:MTSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (BMV:MTSI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.25%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 62,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,998K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares , representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 62.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,533K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 90.36% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,713K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 9.07% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,496K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing an increase of 34.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 90.45% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,378K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

