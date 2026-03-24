Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Mach Natural Resources (MNR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.46% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mach Natural Resources is $20.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.46% from its latest reported closing price of $13.73 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Mach Natural Resources is 1,013MM, a decrease of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mach Natural Resources. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 20.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNR is 0.20%, an increase of 80.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 30,973K shares. The put/call ratio of MNR is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors holds 19,188K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,548K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,925K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,093K shares , representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNR by 22.40% over the last quarter.

Ing Groep holds 1,018K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNR by 14.96% over the last quarter.

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 601K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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