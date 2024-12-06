Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Mach Natural Resources (MNR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.62% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mach Natural Resources is $23.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 57.62% from its latest reported closing price of $15.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mach Natural Resources is 1,178MM, an increase of 34.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mach Natural Resources. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 25.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNR is 0.23%, an increase of 15.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.65% to 11,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,560K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 98.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNR by 1,051.70% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,232K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNR by 11.81% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,730K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNR by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 872K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing an increase of 69.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNR by 34.36% over the last quarter.

Clear Street Derivatives holds 533K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

