Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.73% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lightspeed Commerce is $11.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.04 to a high of $15.93. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from its latest reported closing price of $10.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lightspeed Commerce is 1,376MM, an increase of 27.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightspeed Commerce. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSPD is 0.18%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.98% to 95,221K shares. The put/call ratio of LSPD is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 24,286K shares representing 17.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,286K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 42.10% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 17,575K shares representing 12.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,632K shares , representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 29.92% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,778K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555K shares , representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 48.82% over the last quarter.

Wishbone Management holds 3,675K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,150K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 44.00% over the last quarter.

Lightspeed Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to the small and medium size retailers and restaurateurs that are at the heart of its communities. The Company's mission is to empower these businesses, helping them engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments and generate growth. The Company may be a leader in its industry, but it is just getting started. Lightspeed POS Inc. will continue to transform global commerce through its technology, igniting the ambitions of its customers through constant innovation in a rapidly-changing global economy.

