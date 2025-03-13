Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Landstar System (LSTR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Landstar System (NasdaqGS:LSTR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.93% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is $167.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.93% from its latest reported closing price of $150.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,949MM, an increase of 43.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.24%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 47,319K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,765K shares representing 10.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares , representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 27.44% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,884K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,622K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 39.15% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,464K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 65.97% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,155K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

