Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.82% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings is $47.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.82% from its latest reported closing price of $45.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings is 1,523MM, a decrease of 13.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings. This is an decrease of 205 owner(s) or 38.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.18%, an increase of 19.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.29% to 70,226K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 11,914K shares representing 18.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,914K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,529K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,779K shares , representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 53.76% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 2,735K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,068K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 1,844K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing an increase of 45.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 54.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.