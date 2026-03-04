Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of KB Home (KBH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.41% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for KB Home is $62.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.41% from its latest reported closing price of $60.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KB Home is 6,993MM, an increase of 12.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.76, a decrease of 21.61% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Home. This is an decrease of 292 owner(s) or 35.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBH is 0.08%, an increase of 38.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.66% to 62,580K shares. The put/call ratio of KBH is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,958K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,818K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,594K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 57.22% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,549K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,187K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing a decrease of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 90.88% over the last quarter.

