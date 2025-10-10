Stocks
Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Karman Holdings (KRMN) with Buy Recommendation

October 10, 2025 — 08:06 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.05% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Karman Holdings is $70.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.05% from its latest reported closing price of $74.64 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karman Holdings. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 44.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRMN is 0.23%, an increase of 27.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.60% to 52,828K shares. KRMN / Karman Holdings Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KRMN is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,181K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares , representing a decrease of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,500K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 40.94% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,415K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 39.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,088K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 64.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,905K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares , representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMN by 85.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

