Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (LSE:0J71) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (LSE:0J71) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.24% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 191.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 161.98 GBX to a high of 211.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.24% from its latest reported closing price of 153.30 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 15,918MM, an increase of 31.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,307 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J71 is 0.24%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 98,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,236K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares , representing an increase of 47.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J71 by 66.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,494K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares , representing a decrease of 51.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J71 by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,390K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J71 by 1.21% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,580K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,575K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J71 by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.