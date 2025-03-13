Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NasdaqGS:JBHT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.78% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is $192.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $212.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.78% from its latest reported closing price of $154.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 16,196MM, an increase of 33.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,307 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.24%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 98,389K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,236K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares , representing an increase of 47.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 66.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,494K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares , representing a decrease of 51.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,390K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 1.21% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,580K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,520K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 4.49% over the last quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

