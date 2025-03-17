Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (BMV:JBHT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (BMV:JBHT) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,148 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 8.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.26%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 92,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,236K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares , representing an increase of 47.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 85.51% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,494K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares , representing a decrease of 51.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 1.21% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,580K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,520K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 4.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

