Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Iron Mountain (LSE:0JDP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Iron Mountain (LSE:0JDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.77% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iron Mountain is 118.44 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.22 GBX to a high of 146.25 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 56.77% from its latest reported closing price of 75.55 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iron Mountain is 6,707MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iron Mountain. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JDP is 0.35%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 277,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 14,908K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,726K shares , representing a decrease of 18.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDP by 20.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,320K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,546K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDP by 15.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,191K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,300K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDP by 13.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,945K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,682K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDP by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,912K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,258K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDP by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.