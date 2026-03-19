Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt (IVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:IVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.87% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $15.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.43 to a high of $27.97. The average price target represents an increase of 160.87% from its latest reported closing price of $6.06 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 124MM, an increase of 629.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 145.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVA is 0.97%, an increase of 432.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 813.85% to 46,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,195K shares.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 4,000K shares.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 2,710K shares.

Trails Edge Capital Partners holds 2,658K shares.

Millennium Management holds 2,653K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 95.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVA by 1,773.57% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.